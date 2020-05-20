Street food market, The Pitt in Leith are creating a Charity Lock Down Chow Down with live music and home delivered BBQ platters for people living in Edinburgh on Sunday 24 May 2020.

This is part of a fundraising effort for the musicians and Edinburgh Food for Good Coalition.

This week drink deliveries will be included for the first time, so customers can enjoy a selection of wines from Smith & Gertrude, ciders and beers from borders based Tempest Brewery and Leith local Campervan Brewery.

Cocktail lovers can even enjoy a premixed bloody mary alongside their bbq platters and live stream performances. Catering for all tastes, meat, vegetarian and vegan platters are available to order, but be quick as they’ve sold out each week!

Their BBQ Meat Box prices start from £40.00 for 2 people. The feast contains, barbecued beef brisket, pulled pork shoulder, baby back ribs, smoked sausages, potato salad, slaw, corn salad, fresh cornbread mix ready for the oven, BBQ sauce & gremolata.

The Veggie Food Box for 1 contains miso aubergine, bang bang buffalo cauliflower, bbq pulled shroom, grilled pineapple, barbecued corn, potato salad, slaw and a fresh cornbread mix ready for the oven for £12.50.

Last food orders are at 6PM on Thursday the 21st with food being delivered all day Sunday 24th May. Order here, https://www.thepitt.co.uk/food-delivered

The live stream will be available on The Pitt Facebook page from 12 – 7pm, with performances from some of the best musical artists they usually host every week. They have also set up a dedicated Go Fund Me page for Edinburgh Food for Good Coalition and The Pitt Musicians, with the money being split equally. The lineup will include local favourites such as Baron Salmon, Paul Dennington of Wolfnote, Iona Zajac of Avocet and Leyla Josephine for top tunes.

Hal Prescott and Gloria Black of The Pitt said:”Local grassroots music artists and songwriters have lost all of their income overnight and recieve little to no support from the government and no means to get an audience so we hope to bring them the Pitt community to enjoy great food and great music.

“We have also been supporting the Edinburgh Food for Good Coalition, who have been using the Pitt space as their distribution HQ to deliver thousands of healthy and tasty meals a week to those across Edinburgh who need them during these difficult times.

“We’re delighted to be offering the Lock Down Chow Down and also working hard on opening as soon as possible in the safest possible way so keep an eye out.”

