Police are appealing for information after a man suffered serious injuries following a disturbance which took place around 10.30pm last night on Hawkhill Avenue.

A 27-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment for his injuries.

He remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Two men, aged 48 and 41, and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Clark Martin, of Gayfield CID, said: “Our enquiries continue to trace a further individual believed to be involved in the incident and we’d urge anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or has any information that could assist our investigation to come forward.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting incident 4131 of 13 May, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Like this: Like Loading...