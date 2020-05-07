Police have arrested three men after a weapon and drugs were found after officers stopped and searched a car in Ellersly Road yesterday.

Two 18-year-old men and a 20-year-old man have been arrested following the incident.

A police spokesman said: “On Wednesday, 6 May, 2020, road policing officers stopped a vehicle on Ellersly Road in Edinburgh.

“Officers searched the car and discovered a quantity of drugs and an offensive weapon.

“Two men, aged 18, and one man aged 20, were arrested and charged in connection with the incident. All three men are subject of a report of the Procurator Fiscal.”

