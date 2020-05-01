The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after two hens were left outside the gates of its Edinburgh and the Lothians Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity is caring for the hens after finding them at the centre entrance on 29 April.

Centre manager Diane Aitchison said “We believe the chickens were left at approximately 12.40 in the afternoon.

“They were left at the gates in a wooden box.

“The birds have a number of health issues including mites, scaly legs and very twisted and deformed feet.

“These are not issues that happen overnight and the birds have obviously been kept in poor conditions.

“We have named the hens Arriane and Lucille and our dedicated team at the centre will now ensure they get the proper care they need to get them back to full health.

“We appreciate this is a very uncertain time just now but there is never an excuse for abandoning any animal.

“A white Range Rover Sport was seen in the car park around the time the chickens were left.

“We would like to speak to the owner of the Range Rover in connection with this incident as they might be able to help us with our enquiry.

“If anyone has any information about how the hens came to be left this way, please contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

