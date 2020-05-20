Police are appealing for information after a 26-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were assaulted during a disturbance involving several people in Dalkeith.

The incident happened around 7.45pm on Tuesday, 19 May, in Gibraltar Gardens near to the junction with Gibraltar Road

The men taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Detectives are keen to trace a man involved. He is described as 5ft 8ins, aged in his late 20s to early 30s, short, cropped brown hair, with a muscular, athletic build. He was wearing a light grey, zip-up tracksuit top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Detective Constable Mark Asquith, of Dalkeith CID, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who has CCTV in the area at the time this incident took place and also anyone who was driving and may have dash-cam footage that might help with our investigation.

“Likewise anyone who may have captured the incident on a mobile device is asked to get in touch. If you can help please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3329 of Tuesday, 19 May, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Like this: Like Loading...