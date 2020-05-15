Edinburgh company, GTS Solutions CIC, says it has again been named among the top 100 UK social enterprises in the NatWest SE100 Index.

Now in its 10th year, the NatWest SE100 celebrates the growth, impact and resilience of social ventures in the UK by naming the most impressive 100 social enterprises of the year in the Index from those that apply.

The top 100 list for 2020 was compiled by Pioneers Post in partnership with NatWest Social & Community Capital, with the winners announced after a “rigorous process” to assess the best performers of the year from almost 300 applicants.

The honour comes after last year’s nomination, and Operations Director Tracey Smith said: “We are very pleased to be recognised again in the Index as one of the top 100 social enterprises operating in the UK today.

“It’s an honour to receive such an accolade and reflects the hard work a lot of people have been putting in. Our business continues to evolve and our focus remains as strong as ever on

delivering our social aims and objectives.”

Applicants to the NatWest SE100 were asked to complete a comprehensive survey exploring key aspects of their business performance: from turnover, growth, profit and how effectively they manage their impact, to leadership, resilience and storytelling.

Megan Peat, CEO of NatWest Social & Community Capital, said: “Congratulations to all the social enterprises who have made it onto this year’s lists.

“In such incredibly tough times, when we know many of you will be facing some significant challenges, it’s important to recognise the incredible dedication and effort that the UK’s social enterprises have shown in building business solutions to deliver a positive future for some

of our most vulnerable and disadvantaged communities.”

Eddie Finch, partner in the charity and not-for-profit team at Buzzacott accountants, whose team did much of the due diligence for the SE100 judging, said: “While the incredible events of 2020 to date continue to take shape I have been warmed by the response of social businesses – including many of our past SE100 Award winners – stepping in to meet new needs.

“While no doubt some businesses will be broken by the crisis, there are clear signs that the speed of adaptation and resilience of the sector are making massive contributions to lessening its worst effects on individuals and communities – I look forward to recognising those astonishing achievements next year.”

Like this: Like Loading...