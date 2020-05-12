Skills Development Scotland (SDS) is working alongside local authorities to develop services for people who are furloughed or those looking for a job.

Their resources are also available to school pupils and their parents and carers to help make decisions about staying on at school.

SDS wants to make sure that everyone gets the right support at the right time. Their My World of Work offers online learning as well as jobs which are available now. They will help with your CV as well as job applications. You can also use a free telephone line to speak with expert advisers on the phone.

Business, Fair Work and Skills Minister, Jamie Hepburn said: “In these challenging times it is more important than ever that people in need of careers support – be they furloughed workers, those looking for employment or school pupils worried about their learning – can access the services they need.

“I’m pleased that Skills Development Scotland, in partnership with local authorities, is providing this additional expert advice, enabling people to access support safely during the lockdown. I would encourage anyone who needs help to find out more at myworldofwork.co.uk.”

Cllr Kelly Parry, the COSLA Spokesperson for Community Wellbeing, said: “I am delighted that this national initiative has been developed in partnership with Local Government and that the helpline’s integration with local advice and support has been prioritised. It provides a great opportunity for joined up support to help people affected by crisis and as part of the coming recovery phase.”

James Russell, Director of Career, Information, Advice & Guidance Operations at SDS, said: “Getting the right support has never been more important, which is why SDS is working with our National and Local Authority partners to provide information and advice on the range of support and services available for people in Scotland. People can also receive one to one guidance from expert careers advisers which will help them make the right choices now and for the future.”

