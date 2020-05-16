At 6.30pm on Friday, 22 May 2020, Underbelly will share an exclusive video of one of the UK’s most-beloved children’s authors, Julia Donaldson, reading her 2019 bestseller, The Smeds and The Smoos, alongside her husband Malcolm.

This special bedtime story will be published on Underbelly’s Facebook page for 24 hours only.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe regular, Donaldson presented her The Gruffalo, The Witch and The Warthog at Udderbelly in 2018.

It was one of the Festival’s main family highlights. Unable to share her latest work with theatre audiences this August, Julia and her husband Malcolm recorded an 8-minute long video in which, as Grandma Smoo and Grandpa Smed, they read the captivating story of the Smoos and the Smeds, set in outer space.

Featuring illustrations from the book and finishing with a song for all family to sing along to, the video is a perfect bedtime story for the little ones!

This exclusive video is a reading of the book which is published in paperback on 4 June.

www.juliadonaldson.co.uk

