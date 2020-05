Rail operator, LNER, has been publishing videos of journeys on their trains filmed from the driver’s cab.

The latest which you can view below is the journey from Inverness to Edinburgh, which at some points is a single track.

The train delivering the Highland Chieftain service was an Azuma. This is an upgraded fairly luxurious train with wider seats and more room for passengers. We had the privilege of being invited on the new train last year when it was launched from Edinburgh.

Video courtesy of LNER

