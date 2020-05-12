The in-fighting between Scottish football clubs continues today as all 42 member clubs will meet at 11:00 today by way of a 42-club video call to decide whether an independent inquiry is to be sanctioned into the SPFL’s vote to end the lower league season.

A total of 32 must back the proposal including at least nine of 12 Premiership clubs, at least eight of 10 Championship clubs and at least 15 of the 20 clubs from Leagues One and Two

Aberdeen and Partick Thistle have already confirmed they will vote in favour, and it would seem likely that Rangers, Hearts and Stranraer would do the same.

Furthermore, the likes of Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Falkirk and Stenhousemuir have all been critical of the organisation.

Initial indications suggest that the vote will go against Rangers however and that being the case the SPFL board will have the power to call the season with Celtic named champions and bottom placed Hearts relegated with Dundee United taking their place in the top-flight.

Hearts will then look to take legal advice to attempt to retain their status as a Premiership club.

In a statement Ann Budge said: “Please also be reassured that while the Premiership has not yet been called, should it be so, with Hearts expelled as a result, we will be taking further advice on what options are open to us and to other clubs in the same position, to formally challenge this outcome.”

The result should be confirmed by 15:00

