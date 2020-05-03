Police are appealing for information following the theft of wedding rings worth over £100,000 from the Beaverbrook jewellery store within the Next shop at the Straiton retail park.

The incident happened around 11.10pm on Friday, 1 May, 2020 when a man forced the metal shutter and entered the shop before making off with 101 yellow gold, white gold, platinum and palladium wedding rings.

He is described as having a medium, athletic build, and was wearing light coloured loose clothing, black trainers and black gloves. He was carrying a light coloured rucksack with a black trim and may have been riding a mountain style bike.

Detective Constable Mandy Cummings, of Dalkeith CID, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious at the retail park at the time of this theft, particularly if they may have seen a man matching the suspect’s description.

“We would also ask people to be aware of anyone offering rings like these for sale, including other jewellers, and to get in touch if they have any information that could help with our enquiries.

“Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 4425 of Friday, 1 May, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

