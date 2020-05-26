A police investigation is underway after around 1000 diazepam tablets were stolen during a break-in at Tollcross Pharmacy, on Home Street.

The theft took place around 6am on Monday morning.

Prescription drugs mirtazapine and olanzapine were also pinched during the theft.

Police are urging people not to consume medication that does not belong or has not been prescribed to them.

Detective sergeant Ross Nicol said: “We’re appealing to anyone who has any information about the break-in, noticed suspicious behaviour or someone suddenly potentially selling a large quantity of tablets to contact us.”

If you have any information, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

