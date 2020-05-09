Police are appealing for information after an armed robbery at a store on Montagu Terrace which took place around 7.40am this morning.

A man entered the store and presented a knife before threatening staff to open the till then making off with a sum of cash.

The man is described as being white, aged in his early 20s, of slim build, around 6ft to 6ft 2in tall. He had a black face covering and was wearing a black hooded top with the hood up, black trousers and black gloves.

Detective Sergeant Dougal Begg, of Corstorphine CID, said: “Thankfully nobody was injured in the incident but this was a frightening experience for the member of staff.

“Enquires are ongoing to identify the man responsible, including reviewing CCTV from the area.

“Anyone who believes they may have information which could help identify the man or who was in the area at the time of the robbery is urged to contact police as soon as they can.”

Anyone with information call 101, quoting incident 0924 of 9 May 2020, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

