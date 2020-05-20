A police investigation is underway after a 41-year-old woman was hit on the back of the head by a man while she walked with a 3-year-old child who was riding a push bike on the Restalrig Railway Path near to Leith Academy High School.

The incident happened at around 1:30pm on Monday, May 18.

Officers are hoping to trace a man described as either of mixed-race or Arabic ethnicity, who is between the ages of 30 and 35, medium build, short dark hair, and was wearing either a black jacket and black trousers, or possibly a dark grey tracksuit.

Anyone with information, please call police on 101 quoting incident 2291 of 18 May, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

