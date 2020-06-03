Richard Vallis has worked for many years in Edinburgh and Penicuik to set up and champion charities here in the capital.

During Covid-19 he is not stopping his hard work. He has pledged to walk 6 km round his garden. This is an undertaking which represents a significant personal challenge to Richard who lost a leg to bone cancer 24 years ago.

He is driven by his need to help othersand to support three organisations close to his hear, Lothian Disability Sport, who promote sport and physical recreation for those with disabilities, Lung Ha Theatre Company which leads on providing opportunities for those with a learning disability and Friends of Chitambo which supports health measures in the hospital and surrounding Zambian district. This last charity was set up by Richard’s wife Jo who grew up in Zambia.

Richard Vallis said: “During lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic I thought I’d make use of my daily exercise to support Lung Ha, Lothian Disability Sport and Friends of Chitambo, three charities dear to my heart and do a sponsored walk within the garden. 100 times round the garden would be about 6 kilometres, 4 miles. With my disability, an above hip amputation, this will be quite a challenge and will require roughly twice as much energy than what would be needed prior to my amputation – but I’d hope to achieve it in about 3 weeks. I very much hope people see fit to support me in this effort to raise funds for these amazing organisations!”

Updates from Richard’s challenge are shared across social media channels from each charity using the hashtag #richards6kchallange:

Lung Ha

Facebook – www.facebook.com/lunghas/

Twitter – @LungHasTheatre

Instagram – @lunghatheatre

Lothian Disability Sport

Facebook – www.facebook.com/LothianDisabilitySport

Twitter – @LDS_Sport

Friends of Chitambo

Facebook – www.facebook.com/friendsofchitambo

Twitter – @FriendsChitambo

