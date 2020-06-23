All 42 SPFL clubs have successfully applied for the £50,000 Covid-19 crisis grant made available by Edinburgh-based philanthropist James Anderson’s generous donation.

Anderson donated £3,125,000 to the SPFL Trust to support clubs amid the coronavirus pandemic, as well as £250,000 to women’s football in Scotland.

The SPFL Trust are distributing the grants, with all clubs having shown how their wider community will benefit.

Hibernian FC Easter Road

The Trust says the cash will also help clubs to reopen stadia in a bio-secure environment, buy Covid-19 testing kit and PPE equipment, while some lower-league teams will put it towards installing broadcast facilities for streaming matches.

SPFL Trust chief executive Nicky Reid said: “We are pleased to have confirmed in just seven days that all clubs have met the eligibility criteria to secure their grant

“I’m really heartened by the way clubs have embraced this process. All have thought carefully about how they would use their grant, to help get operations back up and running, get stadiums bio-secure and therefore open for community engagement, again.”

