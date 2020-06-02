This morning on our podcast we talked to Declan and Chongsu from Edinburgh start up, BackHug, which promises freedom for backs.

This fits the bill on so many levels at the moment that we wanted to share news of this Edinburgh company and its prototype device with you. It is like a small sofa with 24 robotic fingers which massage your back, and you can programme it from an app on your phone to give you a personalised massage.

Now that massage treatments or trips to the physio are made just a little difficult, the inventor Chongsu Lee hopes that people will support his Edinburgh start up and get some back pain relief too.

Chongsu is the founder and inventor. He studied physiotherapy and knows the benefits of easing all the tension in your back and neck to general health and wellbeing.

The Edinburgh business is still largely at the product development stage, but you can have a trial Back Hug sent to your home if you want to see how it works. You can investigate this on their website.

Here is our chat with them telling us about the therapeutic robot that Chongsu invented. It may just have come of age in the post-Covid world where we imagine back massage, and other person to person treatments, will be strictly monitored with hygiene rules.

