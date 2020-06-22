This morning the Armed Forces flag was presented to the Lord Provost Frank Ross and then hoisted aloft the City Chambers to mark the beginning of Armed Forces Week.

A small parade led by piper, Lance Corporal James Bell 1st Battalion Scots Guards, entered the quadrangle and Tommy Douglas Veterans Community Support Manager at Legion Scotland handed over the flag to the Lord Provost.

Tony Hooman Area Parade Marshall Legion Scotland was accompanied by Standard Bearers David Cutler and Geoff Williams.

The @LordProvostEdin is the Veterans Champion as well as the Lord Lieutenant of Edinburgh – here he promises an event of some sort on Saturday to mark Armed Forces Week pic.twitter.com/mt6incknMu — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) June 22, 2020

Steven Brown, one of the city officers who works in the Lord Provost’s office is in his 27th year as a reservist with 278 Battery 105 Regiment Royal Artillery. He was wearing his medals this morning, some of which were earned after a tour of Cyprus.

The Rt Hon Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh, Frank Ross, with city officer and Army reservist Steven Brown behind. ©2020 The Edinburgh Reporter

Tommy Douglas hands the Armed Forces Day flag to the Rt Hon Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh, Frank Ross at the City Chambers on 22 June 2020. PHOTO ©2020 The Edinburgh Reporter



