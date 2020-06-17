A 47 year-old man has been charged in connection with a multiple offences including child protection, shoplifting, and drugs offences after police were called to the Tesco Express store in Stenhouse last night.
Following the arrest a seven-month-old baby was taken to hospital.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 47 year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a number of offences including child protection, shoplifting and drugs offences after police were called to Stenhouse Place in Edinburgh around 5.30pm on Tuesday, 16 June.”