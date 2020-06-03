Hibs are inviting supporters to enter a special raffle to be the first person to own the brand new replica shirts for the 2020/21 season!

The new designs, featuring a ‘Thank you NHS’ tribute to the health service have become the fastest-selling replicas in the club’s history, attracting thousands of pre-orders before they become available in early July.

Two lucky winners will receive the very first shirts to be produced by kit manufacturer Macron – each winning either the very first home or away shirt that rolled off the production line, becoming the first Hibernian supporters to wear their colours in style this summer.

Hibs only have one of each and they are the only shirts currently available before all shirts land in the club store in July.

Raffle tickets will be available through the club’s eTicketing site, priced at £5 for one entry, £10 for three chances to win or £15 for six entries.

All monies raised from the sale of raffle tickets will support the NHS & key worker ticket initiative, thanking and rewarding front line workers with the opportunity to attend Hibernian home matches at Easter Road during next season.

Visit the eTicketing website to buy your raffle tickets for the home jersey and away jersey.

