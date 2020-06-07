Thousands of people defied lockdown to peacefully protest in Holyrood Park earlier today about racism.

Stewards reminded everyone to observe physical distancing and handing out medical masks and gloves.

Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

We interviewed a few people all chosen at random from the huge crowd and these are published on Twitter.

Interviews from Black Lives Matter at HolyroodPark today#1 pic.twitter.com/Lwcx3qxrPq — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) June 7, 2020

And here are our photos from the day. Were you there? Tell us what your experience of the day was.

