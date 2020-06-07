Thousands of people defied lockdown to peacefully protest in Holyrood Park earlier today about racism.

Stewards reminded everyone to observe physical distancing and handing out medical masks and gloves.

Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

We interviewed a few people all chosen at random from the huge crowd and these are published on Twitter.

And here are our photos from the day. Were you there? Tell us what your experience of the day was.

