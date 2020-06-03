A protest took place outside St Giles Cathedral tonight with around 50 people protesting about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A police officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second degree murder, and three other police officers now face counts of aiding and abetting murder. All have since been sacked. Chauvin was filmed kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck for several minutes, even though he said that he could not breathe.

This has sparked protests in many US cities and in central London tonight thousands gathered to protest against the death of the 46 year-old African American on 25 May 2020. Mr Floyd was arrested outside a shop where he was buying cigarettes. He later died in hospital. Most of the recent protests have been peaceful, although the uprising began with thousands of arrests.













3rd June 2020 Edinburgh – Around 50 protesters take part in a socially distanced demonstration outside St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh following the death of George Floyd in the US. Mr Floyd was killed in police custody. PHOTOS © Live Edinburgh News









