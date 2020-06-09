The statue of Robert Dundas, 2nd Viscount Melville, sits on a square pillar on top of two large stone steps in the centre of Melville Crescent.

The pillar has now been defaced with graffiti, as was the Melville Monument, yesterday.

This morning locals noticed that the statue sculpted by Sir John Steell to commemorate the 18th century Viscount, has been scrawled with the words “Son of Slaver and Colonialist Profiteer”, George Floyd and BLM.

We understand that this statue is privately owned, which came to our attention in 2017 when the council was consulting on a new street layout for Melville Street. Reimagining Melville Street was a scheme to make a better space for walking and cycling. Since the consultation in 2017, nothing has yet been done to change the layout.

Second statue defaced in Edinburgh with graffiti This one on Melville Street in the West End.

Robert Viscount Melville. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Robert was an MP for Midlothian, a governor of the Bank of Scotland, Keeper of the Signet but was also the eldest son of Henry Dundas, whose monument is in St Andrew Square. It was Henry who agreed only to gradually abolish slavery. The controversial lawyer was impeached for misappropriating public money, but eventually acquitted.

Robert Vicount Melville. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Robert Vicount Melville. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

