The most sparkling of auction sales takes place live from Bonhams in Edinburgh this Thursday 25 June 2020.

Emma McMillan, the jewellery specialist, presented some of the gems which will form part of the sale for us to take photographs of this morning at a special outdoor shoot.

Romey Clark, Bonhams showing off some of the jewellery. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

There are lots from £200 to £6,000 and many renowned designers in the mix including Asprey, Chopard, Georg Jensen, Hamilton & Inches, H.Stern, Mikimoto and Tiffany.

There are also watches in the same including Gucci and Omega.

Beginning at 11.00am the sale will be live behind closed doors with bidding online, on the telephone and by absentee bids.

Romey Clark, Bonhams with the Victorian star brooch/pendant estimated total diamond weight 7-7.80 cts. Estimated sale price £4,000- £6,000. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

