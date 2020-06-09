A MODERN reimagining of the city townhouse has been launched to the market at a
sought-after Leith development.
Comprising plenty of flexible space set across three levels, The Brae townhouse by CALA Homes (East) is the latest housetype to be launched by the developer a its popular Waterfront Plaza development.
Designed with city professionals, growing families and downsizers in mind, its carefully created layout can be adapted to cater for different and evolving needs, while also providing all the extra room needed for visiting family and friends.
With the first two of these three bedroom townhouses now available fo reservation, priced at £495,000 and £500,000 respectively, CALA also plan to launch a townhouse showhome in late summer/early autumn; this will initially be able to be viewed virtually from the comfort of your own home, until it is deemed safe to host private appointments.
At the start of the lockdown it also launched its Remote Reservations service, which
has proven popular in enabling buyers to confidently secure their new dream
home from the comfort of their current home, with the fee fully refundable.
Buyers can also opt to use the developer’s other helpful services such as its Part
Exchange or Guaranteed Buyer services.
Philip Hogg, Sales and Marketing Director with CALA Homes (East), said: “There
is a real community building at Waterfront Plaza – and that is owing in part to
the brilliant range of apartments and homes, attracting a diverse range of
buyers.
“We’ve already seen the sell-out success of the colony apartments and duplexes
– a style of home intrinsic to Edinburgh.
“These townhouses are again so familiar to the city. Yet our design teams have
been able to build on everything we love with traditional townhouses; that
sense of height, large windows and grand hallways – with modern twists
throughout including a first floor private terrace to reflect how we live now.”
On the ground floor, a family room the breadth of the property offers a range
of potential uses, while a third bedroom could easily be repurposed into the
ultimate home office, boosted with fibre connectivity direct into the home
available. A utility room, WC and storage space add further real world practicality.
Upstairs a formal lounge with two Juliet balconies is just a few steps from a
contemporary open-plan kitchen and dining area. This space is made even more
impressive with sliding glass doors to a copious,
first floor terrace, which also provides a cover for the private parking space
below, with many offering south facing aspects to maximise sunlight.
The top floor is reserved for two impressive, near mirror-image en suite
bedrooms, both exceeding five by three metres and including built in storage and
their own private Juliet balconies. The en suites suit every preference, with
one offering a bath and the other a shower.
Further to the balconies and the spacious terrace, a low-maintenance garden
means the home offers easy living that blends inside and outside space across
all its levels.
Ewan McIntyre, Managing Director with EMA Architecture and Design, who designed
the homes in partnership with CALA’s in-house teams, said: “It’s a real
privilege to be able to work with CALA on a site as special as this. CALA’s
particular approach has enabled us to design a broad range of high quality and
innovative family homes for the site, including these townhouses.
“The opportunity to design homes for families to live in a waterside setting in
Edinburgh is very rare and we’re proud of what we’ve been able to achieve here.”
Set in the heart of the thriving Leith shoreline, recently crowned the Best Place to Live in Scotland by The Sunday Times, Waterfront Plaza benefits from a range of vibrant bars, cafes and restaurants, as well as all the amenities of Ocean Terminal which is situated directly opposite.
The development follows on from nearby successful projects by CALA at Albert Dock,
Trinity Park and Ten Brunswick Road.
Accessing the capital city centre is made easy with regular bus services and cycle paths. By car, the M8, M9 and the A90 are all within easy reach via the city bypass.
https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/east-of-scotland/waterfront-plaza