A MODERN reimagining of the city townhouse has been launched to the market at a

sought-after Leith development.

Comprising plenty of flexible space set across three levels, The Brae townhouse by CALA Homes (East) is the latest housetype to be launched by the developer a its popular Waterfront Plaza development.

Designed with city professionals, growing families and downsizers in mind, its carefully created layout can be adapted to cater for different and evolving needs, while also providing all the extra room needed for visiting family and friends.

With the first two of these three bedroom townhouses now available fo reservation, priced at £495,000 and £500,000 respectively, CALA also plan to launch a townhouse showhome in late summer/early autumn; this will initially be able to be viewed virtually from the comfort of your own home, until it is deemed safe to host private appointments.

At the start of the lockdown it also launched its Remote Reservations service, which

has proven popular in enabling buyers to confidently secure their new dream

home from the comfort of their current home, with the fee fully refundable.

Buyers can also opt to use the developer’s other helpful services such as its Part

Exchange or Guaranteed Buyer services.

Philip Hogg, Sales and Marketing Director with CALA Homes (East), said: “There

is a real community building at Waterfront Plaza – and that is owing in part to

the brilliant range of apartments and homes, attracting a diverse range of

buyers.

“We’ve already seen the sell-out success of the colony apartments and duplexes

– a style of home intrinsic to Edinburgh.

“These townhouses are again so familiar to the city. Yet our design teams have

been able to build on everything we love with traditional townhouses; that

sense of height, large windows and grand hallways – with modern twists

throughout including a first floor private terrace to reflect how we live now.”

On the ground floor, a family room the breadth of the property offers a range

of potential uses, while a third bedroom could easily be repurposed into the

ultimate home office, boosted with fibre connectivity direct into the home

available. A utility room, WC and storage space add further real world practicality.

Upstairs a formal lounge with two Juliet balconies is just a few steps from a

contemporary open-plan kitchen and dining area. This space is made even more

impressive with sliding glass doors to a copious,

first floor terrace, which also provides a cover for the private parking space

below, with many offering south facing aspects to maximise sunlight.

The top floor is reserved for two impressive, near mirror-image en suite

bedrooms, both exceeding five by three metres and including built in storage and

their own private Juliet balconies. The en suites suit every preference, with

one offering a bath and the other a shower.

Further to the balconies and the spacious terrace, a low-maintenance garden

means the home offers easy living that blends inside and outside space across

all its levels.

Ewan McIntyre, Managing Director with EMA Architecture and Design, who designed

the homes in partnership with CALA’s in-house teams, said: “It’s a real

privilege to be able to work with CALA on a site as special as this. CALA’s

particular approach has enabled us to design a broad range of high quality and

innovative family homes for the site, including these townhouses.

“The opportunity to design homes for families to live in a waterside setting in

Edinburgh is very rare and we’re proud of what we’ve been able to achieve here.”

Set in the heart of the thriving Leith shoreline, recently crowned the Best Place to Live in Scotland by The Sunday Times, Waterfront Plaza benefits from a range of vibrant bars, cafes and restaurants, as well as all the amenities of Ocean Terminal which is situated directly opposite.

The development follows on from nearby successful projects by CALA at Albert Dock,

Trinity Park and Ten Brunswick Road.

Accessing the capital city centre is made easy with regular bus services and cycle paths. By car, the M8, M9 and the A90 are all within easy reach via the city bypass.

https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/east-of-scotland/waterfront-plaza

