The Scottish Government has renewed a call for TV licences to remain free for over-75s.

They explain that it is important that older people have TV, as there is an increased risk of older people suffering social isolation and loneliness during the coronavirus pandemic.

Minister for Older People and Equalities Christina McKelvie said:“We know that older people are at a greater risk of social isolation and loneliness, and television is an important way in which people can feel connected. It provides a link for older people to be informed about what is going on in the world. This is especially important for people who are less likely to be using digital platforms.

“TV is also a vital source of news and information, particularly during this pandemic when access to public health information is so crucial.

“We are calling for the UK Government to recognise its responsibility and fund free licences for the over-75s to help support the older people in our society through this difficult time and beyond.”

