NEW MULTI MILLION POUND RESIDENTIAL PARK HOME DEVELOPMENT BREATHES NEW LIFE INTO CARSIE PARK



Experienced park home developer, Heritage Park Estates, has announced the launch of Burnbank Residential Park at Carsie, just outside Blairgowrie, a new multi million pound residential development which is transforming the site of what was an existing residential park.



Offering over 38 luxurious park homes in its first phase, priced from £119,750, Burnbank Residential Park, which is just off the A93 and within a short distance of Blairgowrie Golf Club, has teamed up with top industry manufacturer, Willerby Bespoke, to present a 5 star, secure, gated park for the over 50’s community.



Involved in providing a craftsman finish to the development, which has already been subject to extensive new landscaping and installation of new infrastructure, is local building firm, McKenzie Burke. They have teamed up with Heritage Park Estates Director, Nathan Smith, to take the park to the next level, and will offer customers the opportunity to add bespoke elements to their new properties, subject to build schedule.



Another local supplier is Simple Approach Estate Agency, based in Perth, which will assist with sales. So far buyers have come from Coventry, West Sussex, several parts of Scotland, and as far afield as Australia, with a buyer returning to Perthshire to retire.



Representing an investment of around £350,000, with yet more work to be carried out over the summer months as lockdown eases, Burnbank Park is already benefiting from a new electric gate entrance with 24 hour CCTV, monoblocked central road, monoblocked forecourt, new lighting, and the creation of a dedicated Sales & After Care Suite which is open seven days a week.



With the Willerby factory open again in England, new properties are arriving on a daily basis at the park.

Commenting on the launch of Burnbank Residential Park, Nathan Smith said: “We’re very excited to present this stunning new residential park to market at this time, and to be working with Willerby Bespoke, one of the best names in the industry. We’re also using local tradesmen and will continue to do so as the park takes shape.”



Simon Sleep, Business Development Manager from Willerby Bespoke, offered his good wishes to Burnbank Residential Park, commenting: “We are delighted that Heritage Park Estates has chosen to work closely with us. We are very proud of our product range, where quality and design are our priority. We are confident that the industry will bounce back after Covid-19 and are committed to supporting Heritage Park Estates and their customers at this time.”



‘We see park home living is becoming ever more popular in Scotland, particularly with those looking to downsize,” continued Simon Sleep. ‘Park homes are ideal for those looking for a maintenance free and secure environment to live in. Willerby offers highly specified properties that offer all that the home comforts and style needed to enjoy life.”

Nathan Smith from Heritage Park Estates, went on to explain that the land at Burnbank Park was already being used as a residential park when he purchased it, but was badly in need of “investment and vision to meet today’s residential park home standards.”



“Downsizing customers are very discerning nowadays, often taking time to find the right park for their needs. The park was in a great location, with strong transport links and a bus stop right outside, but we wanted to create something special. I think what we have done is not just meet their requirements –with a wide housetype choice, with security, with lifestyle – but actually exceed them, so overall I hope that all who view will be impressed,” he said.



“It’s also extremely good news for the area after what can only be described as a challenging and uncertain time for businesses at all levels.”



Nathan went on to explain that the park had been fortunate enough to secure sales already as a result of its online virtual tour, which had proved extremely useful.



“We expect this to continue, although if any prospective buyers want to visit in person in the coming weeks they can do so entirely safely, as we have our spacious Sales Office, and a show property throughout which they can browse,” he said.



“This park is the result of many months of careful planning. Each park home has its own driveway and private garden, as outside space is very important, together with a full 10 year Building Warranty, just like a new build bungalow. There are lovely views on all sides, and we want our residents to be able to appreciate them. If they travel part of the year, they can be safe in the knowledge that their home will be safe and looked after whilst they are away.”



Finished Nathan: “We also wanted to offer a bespoke element as everyone’s requirements are different. McKenzie Burke have years of experience and a great name locally – so our buyers can have peace of mind when putting their stamp on their property. Isaac McKenzie Jr assists me in the Sales Office, so prospective buyers can benefit directly from his advice.”

www.burnbankpark.com

sales@heritageparkestates.co.uk or call 01250 870111, to make an appointment.





