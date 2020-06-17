More than 70 students from Scottish Universities entered this year’s Scottish Institute for Enterprise Catalyst Award which seeks to recognise the best of early stage ventures.

Two University of Edinburgh graduates have been awarded £4,000, which is a share of a cash prize. They will now receive support for two years from leading advisers as they move forward with their business start ups.

Hamish Geddes was successful with Lenz ‘Traction Hub’ – a solution for improving traction on railway lines, combating the problem of icy weather or leaves on the line disrupting travel through the use of electromagnetism.

David Robertson

Second Edinburgh winner, David Robertson, impressed judges with his business venture Thistle Rocketry Ltd – a single payload rocketry designed for deploying cube satellites without the logistical difficulties of piggybacking on a larger, multi-payload launch.

Fiona Godsman, chief executive of Scottish Institute for Enterprise, said: “The SIE Catalyst Award recognises talented students in Scotland that are developing technologies that have the potential to create global impact.

“Now more than ever, our students and budding entrepreneurs need reassurance that they have the support they need to develop their innovation and leadership abilities as we live through unpredictable times.

“As we all adapt to new models of working, SIE is committed to working with universities and colleges to enhance their offering through dedicated training, workshops and online learning opportunities for students who want to start their own business or social enterprises. Scotland has a vibrant network of innovators and future leaders that we have a responsibility to champion.”

The Scottish Institute for Enterprise creates opportunities for students to be innovative and it champions enterprise education, helping students to start new businesses.

