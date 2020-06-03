Police Scotland Chief Constable Iain Livingstone has issued a statement in relation to racism, events in the United States and the values of Police Scotland.

He said: “Like many people in Scotland, indeed across the world, I am shocked and distressed about events in the United States. Racism in all its forms is disgraceful and unacceptable. Those events do not reflect our style of policing in Scotland and we continue to value the strong bond of trust with all our citizens and communities.

“That trust is based on mutual respect and an absolute commitment to public service. Our legitimacy and authority comes through the consent of our fellow citizens. I am deeply grateful to the vast majority of people in Scotland who give their support and co-operation to our officers and staff, as we all play our part in maintaining a strong, cohesive and peaceful society.

“I am committed to relentlessly improving how we reflect, represent and engage with our communities, and to ensuring Police Scotland’s 23,000 officers and staff uphold our values of human rights, fairness, integrity and respect.

“On the occasions where individuals do not reflect those values, we consistently take necessary and proportionate action. What I see every day in policing in Scotland are brave, professional, and compassionate people, who are dedicated to public service. That has never been more evident than over the past 10 weeks.

“We are aware of a number of planned events in Scotland in the days ahead. We would encourage everyone to continue to follow the Scottish Government’s regulations and guidance on meeting outdoors and will engage with organisers to minimise any risks to public safety or health.”

