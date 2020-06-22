Police are appealing for the public’s help as part of their efforts to trace a 38 year-old man reported missing in Edinburgh.

John Glynn (AKA Gee) was last seen in the Leith area on 12th June 2020 and there are concerns for his welfare.

John is descried as about 5ft 5 tall, slim build, he normally has a shaved head and a clean shaven face. He has tattoos on his neck onto his arm as far as his elbow, and also has other tattoos on his arms and back. John would normally wear a blue Stone Island jacket (one he is wearing in the attached image), tracksuit and often a cap or hat.

John is almost always on his silver/yellow Giant mountain bike (which is missing from his flat and an image of the bike is also attached). He has links to the East Lothian area.

Anyone who may have seen John since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1125 of the 19/06/20.

