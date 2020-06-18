In another move to allow more room on or streets for physical distancing, the council has closed a main thoroughfare in the city centre.
Waverley Bridge is now closed at Princes Street to vehicles. The work to paint all the new road markings is almost complete.
The redesign includes these measures:
- closed to vehicles at the junction with Princes Street, while maintaining cycle access from Princes Street
- partially closed at the junction with Market Street, allowing only taxi access and loading to Waverley Station and Princes Mall from the Market Street end
- space allocated to allow queuing for users of Waverley Station and for taxis.