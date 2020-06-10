Deaths involving Covid-19 Week 23 – 1st to 7th June 2020

As at 7 June, 4,000 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) today.

Between 1st and 7th June, 89 deaths relating to Covid-19 have been registered, a decrease of 42 from the previous week, 25th to 31st May. Deaths involving Covid-19 as a proportion of all deaths has now fallen to 8% in week 23, having reached 36% in week 17. This is the sixth weekly reduction in a row of deaths involving Covid-19.

To place these statistics in context, the total number of deaths registered in Scotland from 1st to 7th June was 1,093, 4% higher than the average number of deaths registered in the same week over the last five years, 1,056. Since the 878 excess deaths reported in week 15, the number of excess deaths has decreased week on week, to 37 in week 23. There were fewer deaths from respiratory diseases (-33) and dementia and Alzheimer’s (-19) compared to the average for this time of year. As a result, the number of deaths where Covid-19 was the underlying cause (73 in total) was greater than the total number of excess deaths.

Just less than half of all registered deaths involving Covid-19 in week 23 occurred in care homes, 47%, down from 60% in week 18. The number of deaths in care homes fell for a sixth week in a row, down by 27 from last week to 42.

Three quarters of registered deaths involving Covid-19 to date were people aged 75 or over, 76%.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said:“Every death from this virus is a tragedy. These statistics, alongside the other important evidence being made available by the Scottish Government and Health Protection Scotland (HPS), are valuable to the understanding of the progress and impact of the Covid-19 virus across Scotland.

“Across Scotland the number of Covid-19 related deaths registered in the week ending 7th June was 89 – the lowest weekly total since late March.

“Our aim is to ensure that our statistical publication provides information that is as useful as possible and adds value to the understanding of how the virus is spreading throughout the country. We will continue to review and develop these statistics as new information is made available.”

