It is now the second week of June of a lockdown which began in March 2020. It would have been unthinkable for any of us that this would last as long as this, but it seems that it will take quite some time to find our way out of it.

The Scottish Government has issued its route map and the first relaxations have been introduced.

From today the UK Government is introducing quarantine rules for those arriving in the UK from abroad.

Like this: Like Loading...