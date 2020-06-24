At Holyrood this lunchtime the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, announced some more general and indicative dates for the next two phases on the way out of lockdown.

These Phase 2 and early Phase 3 measures are being announced now to help planning.

There are outline dates for relaxing travel restrictions, restarting the hospitality industry and, perhaps most importantly of all, the reopening of hairdressers.

Setting out these indicative dates, the First Minister stressed that while sustained progress has been made to suppress coronavirus, the changes remain contingent on scientific and public health advice.

Physical distancing of 2 metres continues to be required in Scotland. The First Minister confirmed that the Scientific Advisory Group is providing advice on higher transmission risk settings and physical distancing and that she will provide a further update on 2 July, ahead of the proposed dates for re-opening hospitality.

Detailed guidance for each sector will be published ahead of indicative dates and the Scottish Government will join with the retail sector in a campaign to encourage the use of face coverings in all shops.

Indicative early Phase 3 dates announced today are intended to give businesses time to prepare for reopening while adhering to public health and physical distancing measures to protect workers and customers.

Final decisions on moving into Phase 3 will be taken in line with the statutory three weekly review cycle, due on 9 July 2020.

Indicative Phase 2 dates:

3 July – Travel distance limit for leisure will be lifted

3 July – Self-catering holiday accommodation will be permitted, providing it requires no shared facilities between households

6 July – Outdoor hospitality can commence subject to the Scientific Advisory Group review

Indicative Phase 3 dates:

10 July – People can meet in extended groups outdoors, with physical distancing

10 July – Households can meet indoors with up to a maximum of two households, with physical distancing

13 July – Organised outdoor contact sport can resume for children and young people, subject to guidance

13 July – All dental practices begin to see registered patients for non-aerosol routine care, and work will begin to return aerosol generating procedures to practice safely

13 July – Increasing capacity within community optometry practices for emergency and essential eye care

13 July – Non-essential shops inside shopping centres can reopen, subject to the Scientific Advisory Group review

15 July – All childcare providers can open subject to individual provider arrangements

15 July – All holiday accommodation will be permitted

15 July – Indoor hospitality can reopen, subject to the Scientific Advisory Group review

15 July – Hairdressers and barbers can reopen with enhanced hygiene measures

15 July – Museums, galleries, cinemas, monuments, libraries will reopen with physical distancing and other measures, such as ticketing in advance

Announcing the route map changes, Ms Sturgeon, said:“The sacrifices that have been made – and I know how hard and at times painful they have been – have suppressed the virus. They have also protected the NHS, and have undoubtedly saved a significant number of lives.

“They have also brought us to the position where we can now look ahead with a bit more clarity to our path out of lockdown, and I hope details announced today will provide people and businesses with more certainty in their forward planning.

“But let me be clear that each step on this path depends on us continuing to beat the virus back. That is why we must do everything in our power to avoid steps being reversed.

“The central point in all of this is the virus has not – and it will not – go away of its own accord. It will pose a real and significant threat to us for some time to come.

“Maintaining our progress also means all of us abiding by public health guidance. Wearing face coverings in enclosed spaces, avoiding crowded places, washing our hands and cleaning surfaces regularly, maintaining physical distancing, agreeing to immediately self-isolate and get a test if we have symptoms – all of these basic protections matter now more than ever as we all get out and about a bit more.”

Previously announced Phase 2 measures commencing next Monday:

Indoor (non-office) workplaces resume once relevant guidance is implemented. This includes: factories, warehouses, labs and research facilities. But excludes: indoor workplaces due to open in Phase 3 (e.g. nonessential offices and call-centres)

Street-access retail can re-open once guidance is implemented. Interiors of shopping centres/malls remain closed for non-essential shops until Phase 3

Outdoor markets can re-open once guidance is implemented

Relaxation on restrictions on housing moves

Outdoor sports courts can re-open

Playgrounds can re-open

Registration offices open for high priority tasks

Marriages and civil partnerships allowed with minimal attendees, strictly outdoors only

Zoos and garden attractions can open for local access only (broadly within 5 miles) until 3 July

