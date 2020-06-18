Today, The Scottish Government announced that restrictions on house moves would be relaxed from 29 June 2020.

There will be further guidance and details issued by the government to allow solicitors and estate agents to get back to the business of selling houses.

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “The relaxation of restrictions on house moves on 29 June will come as welcome news to property buyers and sellers. This will help move property transactions in Scotland forward and increase market activity.

“We have seen rising numbers of viewing requests, Home Report downloads and valuation requests for a number of weeks, highlighting the growing demand to move. Our ESPC Lettings team has also noted an increase in enquiries from tenants looking for a new rental home.

“Many transactions have been delayed in recent months, preventing people from moving into their new home. The relaxation of restrictions on house moves will allow many of these sales to complete.

“The process of buying or selling a house will be different to before COVID-19 and public health and safety is of the utmost importance. We expect there to be a greater focus on online tools. Many of our agents have been offering virtual viewings and valuations during lockdown and they will likely continue offering these services.

“For those interested in buying or selling a property, we advise you to contact an ESPC solicitor estate agent, who can offer expert advice on the local market and current guidance.”

https://espc.com/

Like this: Like Loading...