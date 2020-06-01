Today the First Minister stressed that our lives should not be feeling normal, despite the relaxation of the restrictions on Friday of last week.

She mentioned the crowds at Loch Lomond over the weekend, and the reported traffic on the A82. She explained that Police Scotland had to deal with 797 ‘dispersals’ on Saturday which is five times higher than the previous Saturday.

She said that some people – the minority – stayed overnight at beauty spots in tents, camper vans and motorhomes. Traffic was up by 70% on Saturday over what was recorded the previous week, and 60% up on Sunday. Ms Sturgeon warned that the government will take all of this into consideration when recommending next steps.

She said: “We recommended five miles as the distance people might travel to go to exercise, and we trust the majority to comply with that. But if there is continued evidence of the minority not adhering to these restrictions then these will become law. This is for the safety of the population.

“The progress is not irreversible, and if necessary restrictions will have to be reimposed.”

The First Minister explained that everyone’s lives should not feel normal. She concluded by saying: “Let’s stick together and all do the right thing.”

