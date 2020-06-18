The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, is widely expected to announce that Scotland will move into Phase 2 of the easing of lockdown restrictions later today.

Ms Sturgeon is due to make a statement to The Scottish Parliament at 12.30 on Covid-19 Next Steps.

On 29 May 2020 the government published the framework for decision making document on which all of the moves are based. It is expected that the government will publish a new updated plan later today.

The basis for moving to a more relaxed phase is set out in the framework document. It includes the requirement for the R rate to be consistently below 1, while the virus is controlled but a risk of spreading remains.

Physical distancing requirements will remain in place with recommendations to frequently wash your hands and maintain ‘cough etiquette’.

There is also a recommendation to wear a face covering in all enclosed public spaces, including public transport.

But families will be able to meet in larger groups as long as they are outside, and you will be allowed to meet with another household inside as long asa you maintain physical distancing and hygiene measures.

While remote working will remain the default position for those who can, non-essential offices will resume when guidance is in place.

Outdoor markets will reopen with physical distancing and hygiene measures, and pubs will be able to reopen as long as everyone is outside in a beer garden.

The list is not a comprehensive one and of course it all depends on what the First Minister announces today. You can watch the announcement live on BBC Scotland.

Yesterday the National Records of Scotland published figures showing that as at 14 June, 4,070 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was mentioned on the death certificate.

Loading…

Like this: Like Loading...