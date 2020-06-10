There is a range of data available from The Scottish Government at the daily media briefings, from National Records of Scotland every Wednesday, and also from Public Health Scotland (PHS).

Today PHS announced their latest findings up to date at 8 June 2020 which reflects that 62% of confirmed cases were female and 38% male.

As at 8 June 2020, there have been 15,639 confirmed Covid-19 cases, equating to 286.3 confirmed cases per 100,000 population. But this rate is higher in older people. For those over 75 the rate is 1,122.91 our 100,000, and for those between 45-64 the rate is 328.3.

As at 7 June 2020, 516 confirmed Covid-19 patients have been treated in an Intensive Care Unit.

From 28 May to 7 June 2020, 681 cases were recorded in the contact tracing software, from which 741 contacts have been traced.

As at 1 June 2020, there were 179,728 individuals on the shielding list in Scotland. This equates to around 3.3% of the Scottish population.

Contrary to earlier opinion that younger people were not so affected by Covid-19, one in four confirmed cases were between the ages of 15 and 44. And in addition 42 children under the age of 5 have tested positive for the virus.

