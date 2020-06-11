Deputations to council meetings are usually heard in person in the City Chambers.

At present any deputation has to make their point by submitting it in writing. These are not then read out to the meeting, as it is assumed that the councillors will have read them.

There are three deputations today:

The first two from Muirhouse & Salvesen Community Council and North Edinburgh Arts relate to item 6.11 Scottish Government Town Centre Fund Update and Regeneration Capital Grant Fund Applications. They demand that the scheme for a Community Asset Transfer at North Edinburgh Arts is put on this list.

North Edinburgh Arts have also issued a statement:

North Edinburgh Arts have been working in partnership with the Council and community over the past year to propose a Community Hub, on the final phase for the regeneration of McMiillan Square in Muirhouse. At the end of last year, after community consultation, NEA and the Council agreed a timetable and an outline proposal for this site. North Edinburgh Arts is at stage 2 of both a Community Asset Transfer bid, and related Scottish Land Fund bid to allow us to bring North Edinburgh Arts fully into community ownership, and to enable the organisation to lead on the development of a creative and community hub; much needed by the local community pre-Covid, arguably more in the period to follow, post pandemic.

This aspiration on behalf of our community has garnered wide support with 96% of local residents consulted fully supporting the plans, alongside cross-party support from local, Scottish and UK Government members following briefings early this year and a full business case

NEA proposal has an advanced case for their bid to Scottish Government Regeneration Capital Grant, which was submitted to officers in early February, this year. Our timetable for this project was submitted late 2019.

NEA was not consulted or asked for any information for Item 11.6 report to be considered by Policy and Sustainablity Committee today. NEA was therefore shocked and disappointed to find the report did not support NEA bid to be submitted to the Scottish Government for capital funding.

Proceeding with a Scottish Government Regeneration Capital Grant Fund at this time is essential, acting as it does as a key pillar of this proposal and of the business plan. This is an ambitious, exciting plan for the North Edinburgh community.

NEA is willing and able to build on its successes across the last decade, and latterly as a key Community Anchor during the Covid 19 pandemic , to ensure our community has the best resources to hand whilst we all build back better. NEA urges the Councillors on the Policy and Sustainability Committee to add NEA bid to the list to be submitted to the Scottish Government for capital on June 19th 2020.

The third from UNITE Edinburgh Not For Profit Branch relates to Item 8.1 the Motion by Cllr Day about a Living Wage for Health and Social Care Staff.

