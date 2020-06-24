THE PADDOCKS AT POWMILL – AS HOUSEBUILDING SPRINGS BACK INTO LIFE, EXCLUSIVE COUNTRY PROPERTIES ARE NOW AVAILABLE TO RESERVE FROM WEBSTER HOMES

Development offers five steading style properties, and two detached country homes, with additional paddock land available to purchase

Kinross based Webster Homes, known for high specification country properties with a bespoke feel, has resumed sales enquiries at its latest luxury development, situated at Powmill, just five miles from Dollar in Perth & Kinross.

Now under construction following lockdown easing, The Paddocks consists of seven luxurious, high spec properties, including five steading style homes, and two detached five bedroom villas. Prices are from £420k for the steading style homes, with the large detached country homes from £685k.

Each property is available with the option to buy an additional piece of paddock land for £10k an acre. This can be used for grazing horses or ponies, or simply to add to the size of garden for the property, perhaps to create a fabulous adventure playground for children.

Having sold out of its Gairneybank, Kinross development of only five detached country homes last year, Webster Homes is continuing its reputation for choosing the very best rural locations at which to build. This privately owned bespoke housebuilder creates exclusive hamlets of superbly finished homes, on large plots, that are perfectly in tune with their surroundings. With a background in craftsmanship and private housebuilding, Webster Homes uses the very latest techniques and finest materials to create energy efficient properties that offer the occupants lower running costs.

Subject to build schedule, Webster Homes additionally offers buyers the opportunity to put their own stamp onto their properties at a very early stage, incorporating extras such as log burning stoves, sunrooms and bespoke finishings.

Offering quick access to the central belt’s road network, with the major cities of Stirling, Perth, and Edinburgh within commuting distance, living at Powmill gives occupants the best of both worlds- a country lifestyle that is not too remote. Close to Dollar with its excellent private schooling, the village is just along the road from the charming Hillfoot villages, with Knockhill Racing Circuit, a popular visitor attraction, five miles away.

Along with superb hillwalking opportunities, living in this part of Scotland is ideal for cycling and horse riding, with numerous country Inns and independent shops to explore.

In terms of a standard specification, the properties at The Paddocks, Powmill will not disappoint, with a positive rollcall of top suppliers combining to present a 21st Century home. These include ashley ann providing the luxury fitted kitchens with built in appliances, together with SONOS who will provide a state of the art Surround Sound system throughout the home, including the best of “SMART” home technology. Each property has solid oak doors, skirtings, and facings, fitted wardrobes, underfloor heating, luxury bathrooms and en-suites, and is complete with a choice of quality flooring.

Clients can upgrade with many other luxury extras available to spec into the property, such as wine coolers, luxury coffee machines, hot water taps, and American style Fridge Freezers.

The properties at The Paddocks, Powmill offer the family friendly features that today’s househunters want to see, such as good sized lounges, separate family rooms and dining rooms, utility rooms, studies, and luxury family bathrooms.

External styling in the detached properties includes slate roofs, arched porch entrances cladded with cedar, natural stone finish. Solar panels are also included as standard, as are private gardens with turf, planting, and patios.

Said Webster Homes Managing Director, Daniel Webster: “We know what country buyers are looking for when it comes to a luxury modern home which will grow with them.”

“Our successful contracting background has seen us provide numerous new build country properties all over Perth & Kinross, and beyond. We also feel that enabling our buyers to put their own stamp onto the property is a real USP for us, as we will work closely with them to come up with something truly spectacular which meets their needs. These are forever homes where children can grow and enjoy an idyllic childhood amongst lovely countryside. The optional paddock land could see a child fulfil their ambition of owning their own pony.”

A deposit secures a property at The Paddocks, Powmill. Please contact Webster Homes directly for more details by calling 01577 864606, or call Morgans Estate Agency Kinross on 01577 863424.

www.websterhomes.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...