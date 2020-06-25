Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious road crash involving a Mercedes Sprinter van and a cyclist which took place around 8.45am this morning on Mount Vernon Road at the crossroads junction with Gilmerton Road and Kingston Avenue.

The 36-year-old male cyclist was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with life-threatening injuries. The driver was not injured in the collision.

Sergeant Jennifer Forbes, of Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle or the cyclist in the area shortly before the collision to get in touch.

“We are also appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time and who has dashcam footage or any other information which may assist to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0925 of 25 June, 2020.

