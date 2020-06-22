A 24-year-old male cyclist was taken to hospital after he knocked down by a car on East Preston Street this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 6:30am.

The cyclist was treated at the scene before being taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Several roads around the scene of the accident were closed following the collision.

Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called around 6.30am to a report of a serious crash between a car and a cyclist in East Preston Street, Edinburgh.

“A 24-year-old man was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

Like this: Like Loading...