Cllr Callum Laidlaw has demanded that the council looks at reopening public toilets as soon as possible.

He explains that owing to public conveniences being closed people have resorted to desperate measures in streets near the beach and public parks.

Cllr Laidlaw who represents Craigmillar/Portobello says it all in the papers for next week’s Policy and Sustainability Committee meeting which have only just gone online.

Motion by Councillor Laidlaw – Public Lavatories

“Committee Motion on provision of public toilet facilities

Committee notes that public toilets remain closed despite the easing of lockdown resulting in significant numbers of people socialising outdoors in our parks and greenspaces where these normally provide lavatory facilities.

Committee notes in the absence of public toilets being open, members of the public are choosing to relieve themselves outdoors and in the vicinity of people’s homes causing a significant health hazard.

Committee recognises the challenges of reopening the toilets as stated by officers below, but notes that limited public toilet opening has been achieved by other UK local authorities in response to particular pressures in high-volume outdoor areas like major parks and beaches.

Committee asks officers to report to the next meeting of the P&S Committee with a plan for limited reopening of public toilets in key pressure point areas such as parks and the seafront, for Phase 2 of the lockdown easing to include assessment of the following:

A) Assessments of the layout of each property to establish social distancing e.g. cubicle use only, maximum capacity

B) Ensuring queue control consistent with social distancing advice outside of the property.

C) Enhanced cleaning methods, storage and disposal of waste material.

D) Provision of sanitising materials within facilities e.g. seat cleaner

E) Risk assessments and Safe working practices

Committee requests that in the short-term Council communications is used to notify people that public toilets are not open and to take this into consideration when going out, as well as the £50 on-the-spot fines that police can issue for relieving oneself outdoors.”

