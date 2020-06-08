A police investigation is ongoing after a 52-year-old woman was attacked as two men tried to steal her pet dog.

The assault took place near Nicholson Way, Knightsridge Livingston as the woman was walking her German shepherd around 8pm last night.

She was approached by two men who demanded she hand over her dog and when she refused, one man grabbed the dog’s lead and the other pushed the her.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

During a struggle, the dog bit one of the men, causing the pair to run off towards Livingston North Railway Station.

The woman sustained minor injury and the dog was not hurt.

The suspects are both white, 5ft 10in height, and both had what is thought to be Eastern European accents. One had grey jogging bottoms on, the other dark jeans.

Detective constable Marc Lunn said: “Officers have been checking CCTV from the area as well as making local enquiries, however, are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area between 7.45 pm and 8.15 pm last night.

“It’s quite a popular route for walkers so it’s possible someone may have seen the two men loitering in the area or running off afterwards.

“If you have any information that may assist police with the enquiry, then please call officers at Livingston Police Office via 101.

“Please quote reference number 3444 of 7 June, 2020, when calling. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Like this: Like Loading...