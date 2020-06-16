Depute Leader of the council, Cllr Cammy Day, is a big supporter of the Drylaw Rainbow Club Day Centre which has just celebrated its 35th anniversary.

Most days during lockdown he has volunteered with them in between his council commitments.

He raised the anniversary at the Policy & Sustainability Committee last week, mentioning that the club delivers a high quality of care and support to members.

The centre has served clients and their families for over three decades, and now, during Covid-19, they are providing food, shopping and support to older and vulnerable people.

And Cllr Day asked that the Lord Provost marks it in an appropriate way. Cllr Day said: “For the last five years each Provost has given them a plaque to commemorate their continued service to the North West community and I just wonder if Committee would agree to support a small plaque for them as part of this celebration.”

The committee unanimously agreed to do so.

On Monday some of the members ‘got together in a physically distanced way to celebrate.

Like this: Like Loading...