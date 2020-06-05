Hibs, Hearts and Edinburgh City could play league matches at BT Murrayfield Stadium after an offer from the Scottish Rugby Union.

Jack Ross’s men will resume training on 15th June with a view to kicking off the new season in the Premiership on the weekend on 1st/2nd August depending on lockdown restrictions.

The matches are due to be played behind closed doors and potentially broadcast via the club’s in house television channel however as the season progresses, with a 67,000 capacity, social distancing at the home of Scottish rugby would be more feasible.

Hearts have played European, league and cup games there however it remains unclear when they and Edinburgh City will resume playing with talks ongoing with the SPFL concerning the Championship and the other lower divisions.

Hibs have previously played at the stadium in a friendly against Barcelona and during the summer Liverpool played Napoli at the ground in front of around 65,000 spectators.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, chief operating officer Dominic McKay said: “Could BT Murrayfield be used for events and other sports in that we have that protected bubble environment?

“We have spoken to various football teams in Edinburgh about potentially utilising our position in the season ahead and we’d be happy to do that if it’s right for them and it’s right for us.

“I have said consistently that we have to collaborate. We are all in this together and as sports and as a society in Scotland. If sport can collaborate, football can play at BT Murrayfield to restart their sport and that helps our sport restart in many ways.

“If we can share the best practice in league games both in rugby and football, share with our colleagues and help sport start at grass roots level too, then we must do that.

“Collaboration is the key word and it would be great to see Murrayfield being used. It lends itself to that in terms of the shape, the size and the scale of it, so you can imagine socially distancing for a football crowd would be easier at BT Murrayfield than a smaller, tighter venue.

“We can get into that conversation in a bit more detail. We have got to offer everyone a helping hand and we are keen to do that.”

