Edinburgh Cocktail Week Announces Cancellation of 2020 Festival

Edinburgh Cocktail Week has announced the cancellation of its 2020 festival, which was due to take place Monday 12 – Sunday 18 October. The festival will now take place Monday 11 – Sunday 17 October 2021.



Gary Anderson, Edinburgh Cocktail Week’s Managing Director, issued this statement:



‘Before I get into the bad news, I would first like to personally thank you all for your patience over the last few months. Your support gave us time to see how the Coronavirus situation would develop, how and when restrictions would be eased, and how we could possibly deliver this year’s festival in line with Government guidance. I would also like to pay thanks to all our partners and suppliers, whose support and flexibility has been incredible.



At this time, we are not confident physical distancing will have been lifted by October. Physical distancing drastically reduces the capacity of the participating bars, event venues and the Cocktail Village, which makes even a scaled-back festival impossible for us to deliver.



Therefore, despite our very best efforts and unbreakable optimism, we sadly announce the cancellation of Edinburgh Cocktail Week 2020.



I understand how disappointing this news must be for everyone who was looking forward to a day out with their friends – it is just as heart-breaking for us too. But we will be back! An extra year gives us time to plan even bigger celebrations for our 5th birthday party in October 2021 (11th – 17th). I look forward to raising a glass with you then!Some good news… although this year’s festival has been cancelled, we do not plan to completely disappear. We are continuing to work with our brand partners to create a calendar of events, pop-ups and experiences that can be delivered safely and help support the reopening of the Edinburgh hospitality industry. We look forward to sharing more on this over the coming months, so keep an eye out for updates on our social media.

If you have bought a ticket for this year’s festival, it is now automatically valid for next year’s festival (11th – 17th October 2021) and requires no further action – you will receive confirmation of this from our ticketing partner ‘Citizen Ticket’.



If you are unable to make next year’s dates, a refund is available. To claim a refund, please go to the Citizen Ticket website and click “Apply for a Refund” in the website footer. Refund requests must be made before 9th July 2020.



Thanks again for your support. Stay safe and healthy.

Gary Anderson Managing Director’

