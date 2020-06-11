Organisers of the Edinburgh International Book Festival announced today that they will be presenting the 2020 Book Festival online from Saturday 15 to Monday 31 August.

The programme, made up of over 100 events for adults, families and children, will offer both live and pre-recorded conversations featuring leading writers, poets and participants from around the world.

Events will be free to view, and available through the Book Festival’s own website.

Nick Barley, Director of the Edinburgh International Book Festival, said: “We are very excited to be presenting live online events for the first time. Thanks to invaluable support from The Scottish Government, Creative Scotland, The City of Edinburgh Council and many of our sponsors and donors, including Baillie Gifford, People’s Postcode Lottery and a number of generous individuals, we are in a position to experiment, to bring the essence of our wonderful festival to our loyal supporters – and new audiences – in a series of ambitious, innovative and exciting online conversations.

“The Edinburgh International Book Festival is a crucial part of the literary year for Scottish and British writers and publishers, and we felt strongly that we needed to showcase the very best writing and ideas despite not being able to come together in Charlotte Square Gardens in Edinburgh this August.”

Full details of the programme and participating authors for the 2020 Edinburgh International Book Festival online, and information on how audiences can access the free events, will be announced at the end of July.

All photos below courtesy of John Preece

Photo courtesy of Tom Neff

