Police Scotland have reported that in the seven days until Friday, June 10 officers made 14 arrests in Edinburgh under laws in place to limit the spread of coronavirus. This was an increase of one from the week before.

167 people in Edinburgh were given a Fixed Penalty Notice for breaching lockdown rules, up two from the week before.

In addition 3030 people were informed by officers that they were breaking lockdown rules – up 47 from the previous week.

All dispersed when informed by officers of the breach, with no further action taken.

Police had to use “reasonable force” to move on another 44 people.

Like this: Like Loading...