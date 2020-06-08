A hospitality tech start-up is offering bar, restaurant and casual dining owners a way of introducing safe, contactless customer

interaction to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Edinburgh-based ePOS Hybrid has been working on developing new software to help the hospitality industry rebuild from the Coronavirus pandemic since lockdown began.

The new product – to be launched on 22 June 2020 – is a contactless self-ordering system, which will allow customers to process their full orders from their phone without leaving their seats.

The system costs business owners £25 per month and is aimed at reducing customer contact and maintaining better levels of social distancing once businesses reopen.

Ordering on a phone removes the need to wait in queues at counters or bars, and reduces the number of times wait staff come into contact with customers – vital areas of providing reassurance and confidence as the hospitality industry looks to bounce back.

Andrew Gibbon, Head of Growth at ePOS Hybrid, said: “As soon as the UK went into lockdown, we knew the hospitality sector would need to quickly adapt – not only to meet the changing market conditions, but to meet a range of new legislation and strict guidelines put in place by the Government in light of COVID-19.

“Being an agile startup, we were able to quickly identify the future need of a contactless ordering platform, and we were able to develop the technology and take it to market in just a few short months.

“By developing these new products and services, we’re helping our clients react to the changing circumstances, and enabling them to reopen safely and in compliance with social distancing guidelines. Without this technology, many hospitality businesses would struggle to reopen.

“We want to be able to help more hospitality businesses regain their customer base and survive one of the worst crises to ever hit the market.”

The firm which raised £400,000 from backers and a crowdfunding campaign this year, has developed one of the most advanced and fully-integrated EPOS platforms in the world. It prides itself on redefining how businesses in the sector operate and interact with customers.

The new product works in three easy steps: customers first scan a QR code at their table with their phone, select their table number, place an order and pay, an then orders are sent directly to the kitchen and served when ready.

The product implementation is fully electronic, once customers are signed up they upload their menus and will be able to use the product in their venue instantly.



Existing customers can add Contactless Ordering to their existing systems and it will be fully integrated, while new customers can review and process orders from any Android tablet.

Contactles customer ordering means customers can easily view a bar, restaurant or cafés menu, order food and drinks, and even pay directly from their phones all by scanning a QR code – eliminating the need for customers to download an app.

For restaurant and bar staff, they can manage all of the orders from the point of sale systems or tablets, allowing them to maintain social distancing and reduce customer contact.

This product accompanies a range of other products already offered by the tech company to reduce customer contact, including customer self-ordering kiosks and online ordering and delivery management platforms.

ePOS Hybrid has propelled itself to the forefront of the food tech sector over the past year through spotting the gaps in current point-of-sale offerings, becoming the only ePOS provider to offer a range of seamlessly connected products to control and manage every area of a hospitality food business. www.eposhybrid.com

